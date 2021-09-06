The Day Thread Goes Whew!

In the vast wasteland of daytime television, I searched high and low for a programming block from 100pm to 200 pm to carry me through my lunch break. I found BUZZR while flipping through channels one day. I watch Classic Concentration with Alex Trebek nowadays. One of the game shows that BUZZR has bought the rights to is Whew! It will air at 430 pm EST today. I am including a full length episode as well for your viewing pleasure.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite game show and your favorite game show host!

