Rick and Morty S5E9&10 – Forgetting Sarick Mortshall/Rickmurai Jack

“Yup, now everyone can shut up about it.”

Rick and Morty finish off season five with a bang – well, a lot of bangs, in more than one sense, if you count that three-way with Crowscare.

‘Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’ starts with Morty cleaning up Rick’s messes, demonstrating early on a major aspect of his character growth over the show – he’s become really competent, probably close to Rick’s equal at using his tech (even if he can’t invent it himself), and he’s done it without losing his empathy or sense of responsibility. He’s accepted the lesson of infinity – he can’t fix everything. But unlike Rick, he doesn’t use that as an excuse to shit his way across the universe, leaving disaster in his wake and not caring about it – at the very least he’s going to clean up after himself. It’s like the old story of the kid who walks along the beach saving stranded starfish after the storm – they’ll never save them all, so what does it matter? Well, it matters to this one.

Of course, Morty ends up fucking things up and creating a problem (note I said Rick’s equal), starting a chain of events that ends with Rick dumping him and elaborately rubbing it in his face. Morty’s smart enough to know that it’s all a bit, but Rick’s solo (well, crowlo) adventure leads to him realizing how toxic and abusive his relationship with Morty is, and he breaks their partnership for real.

‘Rickmurai Jack’ starts with Rick’s adventures with the crows, but pretty soon it takes a sharp swerve into a continuity orgy as we revisit the Citadel, Evil Morty, and Rick’s past. This one indulges in a lot of one of the creators’ more irritating traits – their vocal annoyance with the fact that people care about continuity and backstory. Oh my god, you created something people are interested in and passionate about, stop whining when we’re excited to get more of that instead of the giant sperms. But we’ll forgive this one because after a little moaning it actually delivers, as we see a lot of stuff in Rick’s life that’s been obfuscated. Important revelations:

Rick’s “totally fabricated” backstory from “The Rickshank Rickdemption” was totally true.

The Ricks specifically bred Morty to be the perfect sidekick by hooking their daughter up with some loser with the right DNA (this makes all of Rick’s complaining about Jerry a little hypocritical, eh?)

The reasons all the universes have a super-smart Rick is that he’s walled off those universes, and has been visiting only a small (but still infinite) part of the multiverse in which he dominates – the central finite curve.

We end with the destruction of the Citadel and Evil Morty succeeding in his plan to escape the central finite curve into a new infinity, where he steps into a yellow portal and disappears. So, where does the show go from here? Eh, probably back to at least half the episodes being sperm and turkeys and stuff in Season 6.

My episode rankings for season 5, worst to best:

10. Rickdepedence Spray

9. Amortycan Grickfitti

8. Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular

7. A Rickconvenient Mort

6. Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

5. Rickternal Friendship of the Spotless Mort

4. Rickmurai Jack

3. Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

2. Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Mortyplicity

What are yours?

