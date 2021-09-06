Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 61

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 59 Results

66.67% Katamari Forever Lonely Rolling No More
61.11% Bravely Default Depressed Land
50.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Here We Go [Theory Hazit]
50.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Frozen Ancient Castle
50.00% Legasista bgm_12
44.44% Closure Into the Light – Part 1
44.44% Katamari Forever Katamari on the Swing (Sexy Synthesizer All About Namco Mix)
44.44% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
44.44% Rhythm Heaven Fever Power Calligraphy
44.44% Bastion Twisted Streets
38.89% Trails from Zero Their Tomorrows
38.89% Mass Effect 2 Crash Landing
33.33% Skullgirls Hitomi No Kioku
33.33% Kokuga BGM 3
33.33% Dear Esther Always (Hebridean Mix)
33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Separation
27.78% Mass Effect 2 The Normandy Attacked
27.78% DJ Hero Last Night A DJ Saved My Live vs Word Up! – Indeep vs Cameo
27.78% Mass Effect 3 The Reapers Are Coming
22.22% Diablo III Evil Reawakened
16.67% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Overworld
16.67% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 2: The Last Resort Major Crum: Eyewitness
16.67% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Abandoned Factory
16.67% Pokémon Black and White Nacrene City

Group 60 Results

57.14% VVVVVV Pressure Cooker
52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate
52.38% Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 3
38.10% Sonic Colors Reach for the Stars
38.10% Dear Esther Ascension
38.10% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starship Mario
38.10% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sealed Temple
33.33% Rayman Origins The Abyss
33.33% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Main Menu [Tomoya Ohtani]
33.33% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Septenary Game
33.33% Aion: The Promised Lands Faint Sorrow
28.57% Mighty Switch Force Launch Hearts
28.57% Patapon 3 Dottama Gacheen Theme
23.81% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure ONE MORE TIME [Tomoya Ohtani]
23.81% Alan Wake Welcome to Bright Falls
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Star Story [kz/livetune]
23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – Japanese vocal version
19.05% Total War: Shogun 2 Lonely Shamisen
19.05% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Ice Kingdom Action
14.29% Skate 3 untitled (by Del the Funky Homosapien)
14.29% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Song of the Hero
14.29% Mass Effect 3 You Don’t Belong Here
9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puppet Show
9.52% DJ Hero I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Let’s Dance – Marvin Gaye vs David Bowie

Newly Eliminated1

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist!

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific