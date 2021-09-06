Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 61

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 59 Results

Spoiler 66.67% Katamari Forever Lonely Rolling No More 61.11% Bravely Default Depressed Land 50.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Here We Go [Theory Hazit] 50.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Frozen Ancient Castle 50.00% Legasista bgm_12 44.44% Closure Into the Light – Part 1 44.44% Katamari Forever Katamari on the Swing (Sexy Synthesizer All About Namco Mix) 44.44% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/. 44.44% Rhythm Heaven Fever Power Calligraphy 44.44% Bastion Twisted Streets 38.89% Trails from Zero Their Tomorrows 38.89% Mass Effect 2 Crash Landing 33.33% Skullgirls Hitomi No Kioku 33.33% Kokuga BGM 3 33.33% Dear Esther Always (Hebridean Mix) 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Separation 27.78% Mass Effect 2 The Normandy Attacked 27.78% DJ Hero Last Night A DJ Saved My Live vs Word Up! – Indeep vs Cameo 27.78% Mass Effect 3 The Reapers Are Coming 22.22% Diablo III Evil Reawakened 16.67% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Overworld 16.67% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 2: The Last Resort Major Crum: Eyewitness 16.67% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Abandoned Factory 16.67% Pokémon Black and White Nacrene City [collapse]

Group 60 Results

Spoiler 57.14% VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate 52.38% Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 3 38.10% Sonic Colors Reach for the Stars 38.10% Dear Esther Ascension 38.10% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starship Mario 38.10% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sealed Temple 33.33% Rayman Origins The Abyss 33.33% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Main Menu [Tomoya Ohtani] 33.33% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Septenary Game 33.33% Aion: The Promised Lands Faint Sorrow 28.57% Mighty Switch Force Launch Hearts 28.57% Patapon 3 Dottama Gacheen Theme 23.81% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure ONE MORE TIME [Tomoya Ohtani] 23.81% Alan Wake Welcome to Bright Falls 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Star Story [kz/livetune] 23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – Japanese vocal version 19.05% Total War: Shogun 2 Lonely Shamisen 19.05% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Ice Kingdom Action 14.29% Skate 3 untitled (by Del the Funky Homosapien) 14.29% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Song of the Hero 14.29% Mass Effect 3 You Don’t Belong Here 9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puppet Show 9.52% DJ Hero I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Let’s Dance – Marvin Gaye vs David Bowie [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 39.13% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Buyer’s Center 39.13% Deadly Premonition FBI Special Agent 39.13% Rayman Origins Hi Ho Moskito 39.13% Jetpack Joyride Pirate SAM 39.13% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mole Hole 39.13% Donkey Kong Country Returns Poppin’ Planks 39.13% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 2 39.13% Final Fantasy XIII The Vile Peaks 39.13% The Witcher 2 Dwarven Stone Upon Dwarven Stone 39.13% Trails from Zero Ancient Pulsation 39.13% Maldita Castilla Tolomera del Rey 38.89% Mass Effect 2 Horizon 38.89% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Tough Guy Alert! 38.89% Trails from Zero Their Tomorrows 38.89% Mass Effect 2 Crash Landing 38.10% Sonic Colors Reach for the Stars 38.10% Dear Esther Ascension 38.10% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starship Mario 38.10% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sealed Temple 33.33% Skullgirls Hitomi No Kioku 33.33% Kokuga BGM 3 33.33% Dear Esther Always (Hebridean Mix) 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Separation 33.33% Rayman Origins The Abyss 33.33% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Main Menu [Tomoya Ohtani] 33.33% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Septenary Game 33.33% Aion: The Promised Lands Faint Sorrow 28.57% Mighty Switch Force Launch Hearts 28.57% Patapon 3 Dottama Gacheen Theme 27.78% Mass Effect 2 The Normandy Attacked 27.78% DJ Hero Last Night A DJ Saved My Live vs Word Up! – Indeep vs Cameo 27.78% Mass Effect 3 The Reapers Are Coming 23.81% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure ONE MORE TIME [Tomoya Ohtani] 23.81% Alan Wake Welcome to Bright Falls 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Star Story [kz/livetune] 23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – Japanese vocal version 22.22% Diablo III Evil Reawakened 19.05% Total War: Shogun 2 Lonely Shamisen 19.05% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Ice Kingdom Action 16.67% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Red Rock Pass Overworld 16.67% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 2: The Last Resort Major Crum: Eyewitness 16.67% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Abandoned Factory 16.67% Pokémon Black and White Nacrene City 14.29% Skate 3 untitled (by Del the Funky Homosapien) 14.29% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Song of the Hero 14.29% Mass Effect 3 You Don’t Belong Here 9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puppet Show 9.52% DJ Hero I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Let’s Dance – Marvin Gaye vs David Bowie Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...