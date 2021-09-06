Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 61

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 59 Results
|66.67%
|Katamari Forever
|Lonely Rolling No More
|61.11%
|Bravely Default
|Depressed Land
|50.00%
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|Here We Go [Theory Hazit]
|50.00%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Frozen Ancient Castle
|50.00%
|Legasista
|bgm_12
|44.44%
|Closure
|Into the Light – Part 1
|44.44%
|Katamari Forever
|Katamari on the Swing (Sexy Synthesizer All About Namco Mix)
|44.44%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
|44.44%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Power Calligraphy
|44.44%
|Bastion
|Twisted Streets
|38.89%
|Trails from Zero
|Their Tomorrows
|38.89%
|Mass Effect 2
|Crash Landing
|33.33%
|Skullgirls
|Hitomi No Kioku
|33.33%
|Kokuga
|BGM 3
|33.33%
|Dear Esther
|Always (Hebridean Mix)
|33.33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Separation
|27.78%
|Mass Effect 2
|The Normandy Attacked
|27.78%
|DJ Hero
|Last Night A DJ Saved My Live vs Word Up! – Indeep vs Cameo
|27.78%
|Mass Effect 3
|The Reapers Are Coming
|22.22%
|Diablo III
|Evil Reawakened
|16.67%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Red Rock Pass Overworld
|16.67%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 2: The Last Resort
|Major Crum: Eyewitness
|16.67%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Abandoned Factory
|16.67%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Nacrene City
Group 60 Results
|57.14%
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|52.38%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Defiers of Fate
|52.38%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|World 3
|38.10%
|Sonic Colors
|Reach for the Stars
|38.10%
|Dear Esther
|Ascension
|38.10%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Starship Mario
|38.10%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Sealed Temple
|33.33%
|Rayman Origins
|The Abyss
|33.33%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Main Menu [Tomoya Ohtani]
|33.33%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Septenary Game
|33.33%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Faint Sorrow
|28.57%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Launch Hearts
|28.57%
|Patapon 3
|Dottama Gacheen Theme
|23.81%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|ONE MORE TIME [Tomoya Ohtani]
|23.81%
|Alan Wake
|Welcome to Bright Falls
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Star Story [kz/livetune]
|23.81%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Paxmaveiti (Ending Theme) – Japanese vocal version
|19.05%
|Total War: Shogun 2
|Lonely Shamisen
|19.05%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Ice Kingdom Action
|14.29%
|Skate 3
|untitled (by Del the Funky Homosapien)
|14.29%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Song of the Hero
|14.29%
|Mass Effect 3
|You Don’t Belong Here
|9.52%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Puppet Show
|9.52%
|DJ Hero
|I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Let’s Dance – Marvin Gaye vs David Bowie
Newly Eliminated1
|39.13%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Buyer’s Center
|39.13%
|Deadly Premonition
|FBI Special Agent
|39.13%
|Rayman Origins
|Hi Ho Moskito
|39.13%
|Jetpack Joyride
|Pirate SAM
|39.13%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Mole Hole
|39.13%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Poppin’ Planks
|39.13%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 2
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Vile Peaks
|39.13%
|The Witcher 2
|Dwarven Stone Upon Dwarven Stone
|39.13%
|Trails from Zero
|Ancient Pulsation
|39.13%
|Maldita Castilla
|Tolomera del Rey
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday September 7th at 10:00PM Pacific