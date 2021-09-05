The Johnny Dangerously Night Thread

Hey there guys and dolls, it’s Michael Keaton’s birthday today. So why don’t we take a moment to appreciate one of his lesser known movies for a second, Johnny Dangerously, from 1984. A send-up of gangster and mob stories from the 1930s and 40s, Johnny Dangerously is mostly an excuse for Keaton to try his best Jimmy Cagney impression. Though the reviews were mixed and the movie isn’t his most widely recognized role, Johnny Dangerously still boasts a fun cast with Joe Piscopo, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Griffin Dunne, and Peter Boyle. There is an earnest quality about the movie that transcends the lackluster material, which can’t be said about a lot of parody movies.

Recently Johnny Dangerously was brought up in the Conan O’Brien podcast, where Keaton and him talked about their affinity for the forgotten picture and their love of older Hollywood pictures.

(I only mention this because there’s a great bit where they breakdown what they find so funny about villainous characters from the era. Give it a listen!)

It is also Werner Herzog’s birthday today as well, so here’s him talking about baby Yoda.

Happy Birthday gentlemen! (And happy birthday to you if it’s your birthday)

