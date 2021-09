Yes, it’s Labor Day weekend in the US but the reason for the cookout I’m off to is a college-ish reunion. A bunch of people who hung out together have been organizing meetups every 3 or so years since 2009, this is the 4th one. We’re meeting at a forest preserve shelter and just catching up with each other. I may or may not have pictures of the food later.

