AEW All Out 2021 Live Thread

Match Card:

Pre-Show

  • Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2

    • Main Show

    • CM Punk (IN HIS FIRST MATCH IN 7 YEARS!!!) vs. Darby Allin
    • AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
    • Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho must retire if he loses)
    • AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.
    • Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
    • AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
    • AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
    • Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
    • 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale