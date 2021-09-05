AEW All Out 2021 Live Thread

Match Card:
Pre-Show
Main Show
- CM Punk (IN HIS FIRST MATCH IN 7 YEARS!!!) vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho must retire if he loses)
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale