Job Rants Thread – 9/3/2021 – A Day, Laboring

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hey, hey, whaddaya say, this Monday’s Labor Day! For those of you reading this who don’t live in the U.S. our Labor Day has been observed in the country on some level since the late 1800’s as means of celebrating the then-nascent American labor movement. One version of the holiday’s inception credits it to the Knights of Labor; an organization who in addition to having the pretty[awesome-if-a-bit-florid full name of the Noble and Holy Order of the Knights of Labor, you can also thank for the promotion of an eight-hour work day, in addition to other policies dedicated to the empowerment of the American worker, both skilled and unskilled and even across gender lines. That said, it should also be noted that they were hypocritically in favor of the Chinese Exclusion Act; but rank hypocrisy in social advancements, particularly American social advancements, has always fallen under the heading of Feature, Not Bug; so can one truly say they’re surprised, at this point?

But you don’t care about all that, (you should; we all should, more, but we don’t) You’re just ready to have that sweet, sweet extra day off. Another opportunity to sleep late Maybe hit up a last big seasonal barbecue or seven; or, if you’re one of those more proactive types get work done around the house that wouldn’t normally have the energy or time to do. Of course. this being the Times We Live In, our options are slightly more limited than in many years’ past, but don’t let it being you down, too much. It’s still our day as workin’ folk to do what we like; and do it to the fullest. Any big plans on your ends?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Don’t worry about wearing white; compared to what it was like for our ancestors, we’re all basically the Elite. (by today’s standards, though? Not so much)

