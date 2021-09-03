Friday New Music

New swag, as per Consequences of Sound. Big fan of Baby Queen’s pop stylings. There’s Lady Gaga, is she still a thing? And an album called ‘Molotov Rocktail’ which is either cringe or genius, not sure which.

— 88 Rising – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album

— Abramelin – Never Enough Stuff

— Alison Faith Levy – You Are Magic

— ANOHNI – HOPELESSNESS (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ásgeir – The Sky Is Painted Gray Today EP

— Asher Roth – Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3

— Ashland Craft – Travelin’ Kind

— Baby Queen – The Yearbook

— Bad Waitress – No Taste

— Betty Reed – Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned EP

— BEXAR – Pronounced BEAR EP

— Beyond Grace – Our Kingdom Undone

— Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – The Big Sleepover

— Bloodjinn – Leave This World Breathing

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – The Capitol Sessions ’73

Bokassa – Molotov Rocktail

— Botany – Portal Orphanage EP

— Brett Young – Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days

— Buck Gooter – Head In A Bird Cage

— Calicoco – Underneath

— Cannabis Corpse – Beneath Grow Lights Thou Shalt Rise (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cee-Lo Green – The Lady Killer (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chris Carter – Electronic Ambient Remixes One & Three (Reissue)

— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 4: The New Dark Age

— Closet Disco Queen & The Flying Raclettes – Omlette du Fromage

— Colloboh – Relation EP

— Damian Jurado – Where Shall You Take Me? (Vinyl Reissue)

— Damu The Fudgemunk – Conversation Peace

— Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

— David Ferguson – Nashville No More

— Dead Romantic – Voices

— Deeper – Auto-Pain: Deluxe Edition

— Deformatory – Inversion of the Unseen Horizon

— DJ Gutta Butta and Slimmy B – All Net EP

— Directions (Bundy K Brown of Tortoise) – Echoes – Anniversary Edition

— DJ Seinfeld – Mirrors

— Doctor Smoke – Dreamers and the Dead

— Down Again – Bury The Bones EP

— Drake – Certified Lover Boy

— Dyerwulf – Doomsday Deferred

— Earth Groans – The Body EP

— Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers – Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)

— ESINAM – Shapes in Twilights of Infinity

— F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm – 2×1=4

— Gerry Rafferty – Rest In Blue

— Gerycz/Powers/Rolin – Lamplighter

— Ghost Hounds – A Little Calamity

— Hannah Holland – Tectonic

— The Hawkins – Aftermath EP

— Hot Mustard (feat. members of Antibalas and TV on the Radio) – Mother Sauce

— Ill Niño – Revolution Revolución (Vinyl Reissue)

— Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

— In the Company of Serpents – Lux

— Iron Maiden – Senjutsu

— Jenna Kyle – Ojos EP

— Jhay Cortez – Timelezz

— Joshua Ben Joseph – I Want The Old

— Junkyard – Junkyard (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kasztan – Rare Earth Elements EP

— Keaton Henson – Fragments EP

— Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul

— Lady Gaga – Dawn Of Chromatica

— L’Orange – The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better

— Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert

— Liz Cooper – Hot Sass

— Lukasz Pawlik – Long-Distance Communication

— Lurcher – Coma EP

— Kristoffer Gildenlöw – Let Me Be A Ghost

— Little King – Amuse De Q

— Malison – Death’s Embrace

— Manic Street Preachers – The Ultra Vivid Lament

— MANU – Earth

— Maria Domark – Flawless EP

— The Mars Volta – Amputechture (Vinyl Reissue)

— Matsunaga Was Right – Kings Of The Deathmatch

— Matthew Liam Nicholson – Universal Soldier

— Meatbodies – 333

— Megan and Shane – Daughter of Country

— Mötley Crüe – Dr. Feelgood (Reissue)

— Motorists – Surrounded

— My Morning Jacket – Live 2015 (Vinyl Release)

— Nala Sinerphro – Space 1.8

— Necrosexual – Seeds of Seduction

— New Found Glory – Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!

— Nico Hedley – Painterly

— O.V. Wright – A Nickel and a Nail and Ace of Spades (Vinyl Reissue)

— P.E. – The Reasons for My Love EP

— P.O.D. – Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition

— Paige Beller – I’ll Be Better

— Pell – Floating While Dreaming II

— Petey – Lean Into Life

— Pearl & The Oysters – Flowerland

— The Picturebooks – The Major Minor Collective

— Pop Wallace – Noises Made Figuring Things Out EP

— Priya Ragu – damnshestamil

— Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love

— Richard Swift – Dressed Up For the Letdown (Vinyl Reissue)

— Richard Thompson – Mirror Blue (Vinyl Reissue)

— Robert Jon & The Wreck – Shine A Light On Me Brother

— Rory Gallagher – Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition

— Sampology – Regrowth

— Satellite Citi – Fear Tactics

— The Shattered Mind Machine – Apparatschik

— smol fish – smooky la la

— Solar Mantra – Away

— SpermChurch – merdeka atau mati

— Spirits Having Fun – Two

— Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra – Tinctures In Time (Communicty Music, Vol. 1)

— Super Furry Animals – Rings Around The World (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— SUUNS – The Witness

— Tony Glausi – Everything At Once

— Tora – A Force Majeure

— TRNA – ISTOK

— Two Cent Revival – Demons

— TZAR – I’m OK EP

— Usain Bolt – Country Yutes

— Various Artists – A Month of Sundays: Volume 1

— Vessel of Iniquity – The Permian-Triassic Extinction Event

