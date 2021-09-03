Friday New Music

New swag, as per Consequences of Sound. Big fan of Baby Queen’s pop stylings. There’s Lady Gaga, is she still a thing? And an album called ‘Molotov Rocktail’ which is either cringe or genius, not sure which.
— 88 Rising – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album
— Abramelin – Never Enough Stuff
— Alison Faith Levy – You Are Magic
— ANOHNI – HOPELESSNESS (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ásgeir – The Sky Is Painted Gray Today EP
— Asher Roth – Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3
— Ashland Craft – Travelin’ Kind
— Baby Queen – The Yearbook
— Bad Waitress – No Taste
— Betty Reed – Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned EP
— BEXAR – Pronounced BEAR EP
— Beyond Grace – Our Kingdom Undone
— Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – The Big Sleepover
— Bloodjinn – Leave This World Breathing
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – The Capitol Sessions ’73
Bokassa – Molotov Rocktail
— Botany – Portal Orphanage EP
— Brett Young – Weekends Look A Little Acoustic These Days
— Buck Gooter – Head In A Bird Cage
— Calicoco – Underneath
— Cannabis Corpse – Beneath Grow Lights Thou Shalt Rise (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cee-Lo Green – The Lady Killer (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chris Carter – Electronic Ambient Remixes One & Three (Reissue)
— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 4: The New Dark Age
— Closet Disco Queen & The Flying Raclettes – Omlette du Fromage
— Colloboh – Relation EP
— Damian Jurado – Where Shall You Take Me? (Vinyl Reissue)
— Damu The Fudgemunk – Conversation Peace
— Dana Dentata – Pantychrist
— David Ferguson – Nashville No More
— Dead Romantic – Voices
— Deeper – Auto-Pain: Deluxe Edition
— Deformatory – Inversion of the Unseen Horizon
— DJ Gutta Butta and Slimmy B – All Net EP
— Directions (Bundy K Brown of Tortoise) – Echoes – Anniversary Edition
— DJ Seinfeld – Mirrors
— Doctor Smoke – Dreamers and the Dead
— Down Again – Bury The Bones EP
— Drake – Certified Lover Boy
— Dyerwulf – Doomsday Deferred
— Earth Groans – The Body EP
— Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers – Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)
— ESINAM – Shapes in Twilights of Infinity
— F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm – 2×1=4
— Gerry Rafferty – Rest In Blue
— Gerycz/Powers/Rolin – Lamplighter
— Ghost Hounds – A Little Calamity
— Hannah Holland – Tectonic
— The Hawkins – Aftermath EP
— Hot Mustard (feat. members of Antibalas and TV on the Radio) – Mother Sauce
— Ill Niño – Revolution Revolución (Vinyl Reissue)
— Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
— In the Company of Serpents – Lux
— Iron Maiden – Senjutsu
— Jenna Kyle – Ojos EP
— Jhay Cortez – Timelezz
— Joshua Ben Joseph – I Want The Old
— Junkyard – Junkyard (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kasztan – Rare Earth Elements EP
— Keaton Henson – Fragments EP
— Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul
— Lady Gaga – Dawn Of Chromatica
— L’Orange – The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better
— Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert
— Liz Cooper – Hot Sass
— Lukasz Pawlik – Long-Distance Communication
— Lurcher – Coma EP
— Kristoffer Gildenlöw – Let Me Be A Ghost
— Little King – Amuse De Q
— Malison – Death’s Embrace
— Manic Street Preachers – The Ultra Vivid Lament
— MANU – Earth
— Maria Domark – Flawless EP
— The Mars Volta – Amputechture (Vinyl Reissue)
— Matsunaga Was Right – Kings Of The Deathmatch
— Matthew Liam Nicholson – Universal Soldier
— Meatbodies – 333
— Megan and Shane – Daughter of Country
— Mötley Crüe – Dr. Feelgood (Reissue)
— Motorists – Surrounded
— My Morning Jacket – Live 2015 (Vinyl Release)
— Nala Sinerphro – Space 1.8
— Necrosexual – Seeds of Seduction
— New Found Glory – Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!
— Nico Hedley – Painterly
— O.V. Wright – A Nickel and a Nail and Ace of Spades (Vinyl Reissue)
— P.E. – The Reasons for My Love EP
— P.O.D. – Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition
— Paige Beller – I’ll Be Better
— Pell – Floating While Dreaming II
— Petey – Lean Into Life
— Pearl & The Oysters – Flowerland
— The Picturebooks – The Major Minor Collective
— Pop Wallace – Noises Made Figuring Things Out EP
— Priya Ragu – damnshestamil
— Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love
— Richard Swift – Dressed Up For the Letdown (Vinyl Reissue)
— Richard Thompson – Mirror Blue (Vinyl Reissue)
— Robert Jon & The Wreck – Shine A Light On Me Brother
— Rory Gallagher – Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition
— Sampology – Regrowth
— Satellite Citi – Fear Tactics
— The Shattered Mind Machine – Apparatschik
— smol fish – smooky la la
— Solar Mantra – Away
— SpermChurch – merdeka
atau mati
— Spirits Having Fun – Two
— Steven Bernstein’s Millennial Territory Orchestra – Tinctures In Time (Communicty Music, Vol. 1)
— Super Furry Animals – Rings Around The World (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— SUUNS – The Witness
— Tony Glausi – Everything At Once
— Tora – A Force Majeure
— TRNA – ISTOK
— Two Cent Revival – Demons
— TZAR – I’m OK EP
— Usain Bolt – Country Yutes
— Various Artists – A Month of Sundays: Volume 1
— Vessel of Iniquity – The Permian-Triassic Extinction Event