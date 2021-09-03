30 Day Sports Challenge Day 3: Your Favorite Sports Movie

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

Starting off this month, we wanted to know who your favorite team was. Now, we’re going to make it a bit more complicated as we want to know who your favorite sports movie is. There are a lot of great ones so if you want to break it out by sport, we’re more than cool with that. There are those that are referenced far and wide, even by non-sports fans, and it’s an interesting subgenre of film with a lot of really different ways to approach it, from Field of Dreams to Major League.

Bonus prompt: Which sports movie should be more beloved than it is?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...