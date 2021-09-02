RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the finale episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

This week, the final four queens must write and perform verses to a brand-new RuPaul song, “This is Our Country,” and the next queen to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame will be crowned.

Will it be Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, or Ra’Jah O’Hara? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

PLEASE PUT ALL SPECIFIC DISCUSSION OF THE WINNER AND RESULTS IN SPOILER TAGS.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy the finale!

