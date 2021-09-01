The Bride Wore Black Day Thread (September 1, 2021)

Today’s day thread celebrates the classic 1968 film: The Bride Wore Black, and its star: Jeanne Moreau, known as “The face of the French New Wave.”

Moreau (1928-2017) enjoyed a distinguished acting career that spanned an amazing seven decades. Patti Smith compared her to “a barbed wire fence on fire” and she worked with Louis Malle in Elevator to the Gallows and Orson Welles in The Immortal Story, who called her the “greatest actress in the world”. She is perhaps best known for her breakout role, Jules et Jim, directed by Francis Trouffaut which was released in 1962.

Having declined to play Mrs Robinson in The Graduate, Moreau reunited with Truffaut for The Bride, which was adapted from Cornell Woolrich’s 1940 novel.

Moreau plays Julie, a widowed avenger, seducing and killing the men who murdered her husband on their wedding day, crossing off their names one by one in her little black book. Quentin Tarantino claimed to have never seen it. If you haven’t, I highly recommend it!

Enjoy your day and always take care of yourselves, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...