The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with promps from Mr Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

Starting off this month, we want you to show your pride and colors by showing off your favorite team from any sport. If you want to break it down by sports that’s good too!

Bonus prompt: Who was your favorite as a kid but didn’t transition to adulthood as you understood the sport more and became more involved in being a fan?

