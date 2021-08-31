Triviacados: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order / 💣 Minefield

Quiz Note: You are given 8 cities and 8 criteria. The first answer has to fulfill all 8 given criteria. When you guess that right, the bottom criterion disappears and the next answer has to fulfill the remaining 7 criteria. The next has the remaining 6 criteria, etc. until you finish.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...