The History Thread Soldiers On

Welcome back to the History Thread! My head is still in Civil War land, as I’m rereading Bruce Catton’s Army of the Potomac Trilogy alongside Leon Litwack’s brilliant Been in the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. Additionally, my presentation/speech on the Underground Railroad has been formally scheduled for October 2nd, though I’m still far from finished preparing for it. Hopefully I’ll have time reasonably soon to write a long-form header, but if not, well, we can all discuss things…right?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...