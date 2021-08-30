Albums By The Century: 1901-1999

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year or, in this case, century. It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to guide this series into what will be it’s final post. As for my own list, I’ve decided to go with a straight list of 100 recordings with no distinction of genre or between live recordings and studio ones.

Top_100_albums Abou-Khalil, Rabih: Blue Camel Aphex Twin: Richard D. James Album Art Ensemble of Chicago: The Alternate Express Art Ensemble of Chicago: Full Force Albert Ayler: In Greenwich Village Bach: Brandenburg Concertos (1982 Trevor Pinnock recording) Bach: Cello Suites (1936-1938 Pablo Casals recordings) Bach: The Goldberg Variations (1981 Glenn Gould recording) Bach: Magnificat (1985 John Eliot Gardiner recording) Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra / Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta (1990, Mariss Jansons recordings) The Beatles: Abbey Road The Beatles: Rubber Soul Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk Blondie: Parallel Lines David Bowie: Low Peter Brötzmann: Machine Gun Can: Future Days Captain Beefheart: Doc at the Radar Station Jane Ira Bloom: Art and Aviation Tim Brady: Strange Attractors John Carter: Castles of Ghana Don Cherry, Nana Vasconcelos, Colin Walcott: Codona 3 The Clash: London Calling Ornette Coleman: Of Human Feelings Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz to Come Alice Coltrane: World Galaxy John Coltrane: A Love Supreme John Coltrane: Live at Birdland John Coltrane: Live at the Village Vanguard John Coltrane: Live in Japan Bing Crosby: Merry Christmas Anthony Davis: Episteme Miles Davis: Kind of Blue Miles Davis: Milestones Miles Davis: Miles Smiles DJ Shadow: Endtroducing DJ Shadow Eric Dolphy: At the Five Spot Eric Dolphy: Conversations Duke Ellington: The Far East Suite Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn: The Nutcracker Suite Duke Ellington/Charles Mingus/Max Roach: Money Jungle Brian Eno: Another Green World Brian Eno: Here Come the Warm Jets Bill Evans: You Must Believe in Spring Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Ella Fitzgerald: Songs in a Mellow Mood Fleeetwood Mac: Tusk Ganelin Trio: Catalogue Dizzy Gillespie: Gillespiana Philip Glass: Satyagrahah (1984 Christophe Keene recording) Herbie Hancock: Crossings Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest Dave Holland: Conference of the Bird Sheila Jordan: Portrait of Sheila King Crimson: Discipline King Crimson: Red King Crimson: Starless and Bible Black Krzysztof Komeda: Astigmatic Kronos Quartet: Night Music Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake: The Newest Sound Around Gyorgy Ligeti: Requiem, Lontano, Continuum (1969 Ernest Bour recordings) Louvin Brothers: Tragic Songs of Live Love: Forever Changes Shelly Manne & His Men: At the Black Hawk John McLaughlin: Extrapolation Charles Mingus: Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus Charles Mingus: Pithecantropus Erectus Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners Thelonious Monk: Genius of Modern Music Moody Blues: Days of Future Passed Oliver Nelson: The Blues and the Abstract Truth Elvis Presley: Elvis’ Christmas Album Radiohead: O.K. Computer Steve Reich and Musicians: Music for 18 Musicians Terry Riley: Shri Camel Max Roach: We Insist! Freedom Now Suite Sonny Rollins: A Night at the Village Vanguard Sonny Rollins: Saxophone Colossus Dmitry Shostakovich: Symphony # 5 (1984 Evgeny Mravinsky live recording) Dmitry Shostakovich: Symphony # 8 (1982 Evgeny Mravinsky live recording) Dmitry Shostakovich: Symphony # 10 (1976 Evgeny Mravinsky live recording) Paul Simon: The Rhythm of the Saints Nina Simone: At Newport Nina Simone: Forbidden Fruit Thomas Stanko: Lontano Igor Stravinsky: Le Sacre du printemps (1973 Bernard Haitink recording) Sun Ra: Jazz in Silhouette Sun Ra: Lanquidity Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Gospel Train Talking Heads: Stop Making Sense Henry Threadgill: Makin’ a Move U2: Achtung Baby Sarah Vaughan: Sarah Vaughan Mal Waldron: The Quest David S. Ware: Godspelized Neil Young: Chrome Dreams (unauthorized release) Frank Zappa: The Grand Wazoo Frank Zappa: Roxy & Elsewhere Frank Zappa: The Yellow Shark John Zorn: Naked City [collapse]

