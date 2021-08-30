2021 US Open Discussion Thread

It’s time for the final Grand Slam of the 2021 tennis season: the US Open, held annually in Queens, NY. This is your discussion space for the tournament. Feel free to use this thread for analyzing news of the event, talking about players’ strategies, and of course, live-chatting matches.

In the men’s singles draw, defending champion Dominic Thiem is out this year with an injury, which provides a good opportunity for #1 seed Novak Djokovic to do what no man has done since Rod Laver in 1969 and achieve the calendar-year Grand Slam. However, #2 seed Daniil Medvedev and #3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas are hungry for their first Majors and should not be underestimated.

In the women’s singles draw, defending champion Naomi Osaka is back this year, sitting in the #3 spot. Above her are Australian tennis sensation Ashleigh Barty at #1, having won this year’s Wimbledon, and Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka at #2. Will Osaka bring her A-game and be able to repeat? Will Barty continue her streak? Or will Sabalenka finally win a singles Major to add to her two doubles Major titles? We’ll have to wait and see.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official website.

