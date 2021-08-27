Job Rants Thread – 8/27/2021 – Too Damn Hot

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

First off, let me just thank you all for the birthday wishes last week. I mostly just brought it up in relation to the discussion topic, but it’s very much appreciated, all the same. As ever, you all remain the wind beneath my wheels.

As for the rest of this weeks post, well…See the header. I don’t know what it’s like in your areas, but in the past few weeks here in Boston, the weather has been depressingly and stereotypically New England in its’ random ups and downs; and making it impossible to properly dress for conditions on any given day. Also, it doesn’t help that my office’s only air circulation comes from a vent one needs to open and close manually, or that my computer is next to a very large window that, while great in terms of allowing in natural light, is also just as good at creating a vortex of heat and radiation about 25 degrees hotter than anywhere else within 150 feet.

As such, it’s really all I’ve been able to think of in the past few days beyond the same old boring, everyday annoyances that don’t bear repeating, and therefore, all the more reason to throw to all of you when it comes to actual interesting discussions. As for me, I’ll just be over here; figuring out which is the better choice: Shorts, or slacks.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The weather remains the number one topic of small talk in any given social situation; don’t fall into that trap.

