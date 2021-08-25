The Book Nook Celebrates Sci-Fi and Fantasy (8/25)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Last week NPR published a list of what they view are the 50 best sci-fi and fantasy books (and book series) of the past decade. I tend to take these lists with a grain of salt for the usual reasons: there’s undoubtedly a great book left out, or something I immensely disliked that’s included. Nevertheless, I thought it would be nice to post the list, as there are plenty of good titles on it. (Note: the list is in no real order, and divided on the NPR site into categories which I didn’t include for brevity’s sake, you can view the categories here).

The Imperial Radch Trilogy – Ann Leckie

The Dead Djinn Universe (series) – P. Djéli Clarke

The Age of Madness Trilogy – Joe Abercrombie

The Green Bone Saga – Fonda Lee

The Expanse – James S.A. Corey

The Daevabad Trilogy – S.A. Chakraborty

Teixcalaan (series) – Arkady Martine

The Thessaly Trilogy – Jo Walton

Shades of Magic Trilogy – V.E. Schwab

The Divine Cities Trilogy – Robert Jackson Bennett

The Workwood Trilogy – Tade Thompson

Black Sun (series) – Rebecca Roanhorse

Piranesi – Susanna Clarke

Circe – Madeline Miller

Mexican Gothic – Silvia Moreno Garcia

The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories – Ken Liu

Spinning Silver – Naomi Novik

Exhalation (short stories) – Ted Chiang

Olondria (series) – Sofia Samatar

Her Body and Other Parties (short stories) – Carmen Maria Machado

The Buried Giant – Kazuo Ishiguro

Radiance – Catheryne M. Valente

The Changeling – Victor LaValle

Wayfarers (series) – Becky Chambers

Binti (series) – Nnedi Okorafor

Lady Astronaut (series) – Mary Robinette Kowal

Children of Time (duology) – Adrian Tchaikovsky

Wayward Children (series) – Seanan McGuire

The Space Between Worlds – Micaiah Johnson

Black Leopard, Red Wolf – Marlon James

Southern Reach (series) – Jeff Vandermeer

The Echo Wife – Sarah Gailey

the Locked Tomb (series) – Tamsyn Muir

Remembrance of Earth’s Past – Liu Cixin

Machineries of Empire (series) – Yoon Ha Lee

The Broken Earth (series) – N.K. Jemisin

Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel

This Is How You Lose the Time War – Max Gladstone

The Poppy War Trilogy – R.F. Kuang

The Masquerade (series) – Seth Dickinson

An Unkindness of Ghosts – Rivers Solomon

The Bird King – G. Willow Wilson

American War – Omar El Akkad

Riot Baby – Tochi Onyebuchi

On Fragile Waves – E. Lily Yu

the Goblin Emperor – Katherine Addison

Murderbot (series) – Martha Wells

The Interdependency (series) – John Scalzi

The Martian – Andy Weir

Sorcerer to the Crown/The True Queen – Zen Cho There’s a few of the Avocado usual suspects (Station Eleven, The Wayfarers series, Piranesi, obviously). Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body and Other Parties is probably my favorite out of all of these (that I read anyway). Highly recommended to anyone who’s looking for some horror stories to read, what with Halloween season coming up soon. Are there titles in this list that you feel deserve more praise? Or any big omissions? Let us know! I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

