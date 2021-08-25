Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Bad Advice (08/25/2021)

I recently read a sex column where a desperate reader appealed to the sage columnist for advice about the difference in sex drive between himself and his partner. He said he’d tried to tackle the issue by talking about it with his partner, but that nothing had changed, and that he was thinking of ending the relationship.

Now, I’m not saying I’d have the perfect piece of advice for that situation, but the columnist’s response did rather astonish me. Simply put, it amounted to “Sex isn’t everything, and it seems silly to leave her, so try to be less of an oversexed guy and make peace and try to seek other things in the relationship.”

I did think there was the kernel of a good answer in there somewhere, but as somebody who considers sex drive a rather important question of compatibility, I wasn’t overly impressed with how it turned out.

Which got me to thinking about bad advice: What sort of bad advice regarding relationships and sex and dating have you come across over the years that has stuck with you? Which bad advice have you been given? Or have you given to others (obviously none, right?) ?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

