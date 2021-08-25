Charlie Watts Memorial Thread

I have to admit that I don’t know a ton about Charlie Watts. But from what I read, I think he might have wanted it that way. He was the steady beat behind Mick and Keith’s volatile performances, a jazz-influenced drummer who by all accounts changed rock ‘n roll forever with his innovative style. He overcame addiction, faced down throat cancer, and was a member of the Rolling Stones from the start, only recently cancelling plans to go on tour once again as he dealt with the unspecified health issues that led his passing at the age of 80. Let’s mourn the death and the celebrate the life of a rock legend.

