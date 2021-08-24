Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
Today’s person of the day is Kristin Richardson Jordan (she/her), a politician
In the news,
Two Pride Marches in Poland Took a Stand Against “LGBT Free” Zones
OnlyFans’ Ban on Sexually Explicit Content Will Hurt Queer and Trans Sex Workers Most
An Overwhelming Number of Trans People Have Faced Health Care Discrimination
The project of the day is Amythyst Kiah’s country album Wary + Strange