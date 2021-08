Gird your amygdalas and tap into that spinal cord, cause it’s nearly time to dive deep into the psyche and battle some inner demons. Since 2015 when I put my brains (and money) to backing this game, a wait spanning half a decade. Hell more than a decade since the first psychonautical dive in the way-way back times of 2005. Been helluva wait for this but it’s all worth it.

