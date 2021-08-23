Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 51

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 49 Results
|60.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
|50.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|It’s So Cold
|45.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|40.00%
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki]
|40.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Orcan & Skullian
|40.00%
|William and Sly 2
|Sequoyah
|40.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Factory Friction
|40.00%
|Skullgirls
|The Lives We Left Behind
|40.00%
|Splosion Man
|The Splode Beneath my Splosion
|35.00%
|Daymare Town 3
|Mood VI
|30.00%
Group 50 Results
|61.11%
|Persona 4 Arena
|Blues of the Soul
|61.11%
|Bastion
|Build That Wall
|61.11%
|Catherine
|An Die Freude
|61.11%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
|55.56%
|Fighting is Magic
|Rainbow Dash Stage Theme
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Quicksand
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Gapra Whitewood
|44.44%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Do the Holos Show Up on the Bill?
|44.44%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Louvre Museum Invasion [Naofumi Hataya]
|44.44%
|Steins;Gate
|Believe Me
|38.89%
|Trails from Zero
|Ignis
|38.89%
|Warriors Orochi 3
|Ryu Hayabusa Theme
|38.89%
|Maldita Castilla
|Luzfarel
|33.33%
I’m honestly very amused by the fact that my nostalgic brony trash qualified for the playoffs. In fact, the previous Fighting Is Magic song, Twilight Sparkle’s Theme, also received 10 votes. However, as that group had a whopping 25 voters it is unlikely to qualify. When reached for comment about the situation, Twilight had this to say:
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 7: Dream Land
|36.36%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Overworld
|36.36%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Grasslands All the Way
|36.36%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Norwell Wall
|36.36%
|Portal 2
|Bots Build Bots
|36.36%
|Metal Torrent
|Bateleur Theme
|36.36%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Follow Fi
|36.36%
|The Labyrinth of Grisaia
|Rooftop on a Sunny Day
|36.36%
|Little Inferno
|Reporting From The Weather Balloon
|36.36%
|Silent Hill: Book of Memories
|Now We’re Free
|36.36%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Glad I Am
|36.36%
|Trails of Azure
|Pomtto! -Counterstrike of Flower-Viewing Dumpling-
|36.36%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Dared to Dream
|36.36%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Odd-Ball Bounce
|36.36%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Creha
|36.36%
|Epic Battle Fantasy 3
|Journey To The East
|36.36%
|Bleed
|Hall Of Heroes
|36.36%
|Legasista
|Shaman Dance: Tripudium Bruji
|36.36%
|Fate/Extra
|Down to Dawn [Private Room]
|36.36%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Vs. Fangora
|36.00%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|The Ballad of the Space Babies
|36.00%
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|Echoes of the Roman Ruins
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific