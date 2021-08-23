Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 51

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 49 Results

60.00% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach]
50.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! It’s So Cold
45.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Trial
40.00% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki]
40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Orcan & Skullian
40.00% William and Sly 2 Sequoyah
40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Factory Friction
40.00% Skullgirls The Lives We Left Behind
40.00% Splosion Man The Splode Beneath my Splosion
35.00% The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki The Way of the Tree Spirt (Road of the Echo)
30.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly
30.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Atlantis of the Sands
30.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Colony of Lava
30.00% Daymare Town 3 Mood VI
30.00% Persona 4 Arena Princess Amagi
25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. King Dedede
25.00% Mega Man 10 Stage Select
20.00% Legasista bgm_26
20.00% Final Fantasy XIV The Rider’s Boon
20.00% Sonic Generations Skill Shop
15.00% DJ Hero Fight! Smash! Win! vs Intergalactic – Street Sweeper Social Club vs Beastie Boys
15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Peaceful Hour
15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Farore’s Silent Realm
10.00% A Boy and His Blob Moon Forest

Group 50 Results

61.11% Persona 4 Arena Blues of the Soul
61.11% Bastion Build That Wall
61.11% Catherine An Die Freude
61.11% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
55.56% Fighting is Magic Rainbow Dash Stage Theme
50.00% Final Fantasy XIV Quicksand
50.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Gapra Whitewood
44.44% Star Wars: The Old Republic Do the Holos Show Up on the Bill?
44.44% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Louvre Museum Invasion [Naofumi Hataya]
44.44% Steins;Gate Believe Me
38.89% Trails from Zero Ignis
38.89% Warriors Orochi 3 Ryu Hayabusa Theme
38.89% Maldita Castilla Luzfarel
33.33% Sound Shapes Thermogenica
33.33% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Flash Back 90’s [kors k as disconation]
33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert
33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Over Drive
27.78% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! I Am So Determined You Have No Idea
27.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Weird Woods
27.78% Patapon 3 Ho Hoi Yahha Theme
27.78% Mass Effect 3 EDI
27.78% Plants vs Zombies Mini Games
27.78% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grand Doomer
16.67% Mario Kart 7 Wuhu Loop

I’m honestly very amused by the fact that my nostalgic brony trash qualified for the playoffs. In fact, the previous Fighting Is Magic song, Twilight Sparkle’s Theme, also received 10 votes. However, as that group had a whopping 25 voters it is unlikely to qualify. When reached for comment about the situation, Twilight had this to say:

Newly Eliminated1

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific