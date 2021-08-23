Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 51

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 49 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Turii -Panta rhei- [Zektbach] 50.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! It’s So Cold 45.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Trial 40.00% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas On Christmas Eve… [Manabu Namiki] 40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Orcan & Skullian 40.00% William and Sly 2 Sequoyah 40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Factory Friction 40.00% Skullgirls The Lives We Left Behind 40.00% Splosion Man The Splode Beneath my Splosion 35.00% The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki The Way of the Tree Spirt (Road of the Echo) 30.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly 30.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Atlantis of the Sands 30.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Colony of Lava 30.00% Daymare Town 3 Mood VI 30.00% Persona 4 Arena Princess Amagi 25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. King Dedede 25.00% Mega Man 10 Stage Select 20.00% Legasista bgm_26 20.00% Final Fantasy XIV The Rider’s Boon 20.00% Sonic Generations Skill Shop 15.00% DJ Hero Fight! Smash! Win! vs Intergalactic – Street Sweeper Social Club vs Beastie Boys 15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Peaceful Hour 15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Farore’s Silent Realm 10.00% A Boy and His Blob Moon Forest [collapse]

Group 50 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Persona 4 Arena Blues of the Soul 61.11% Bastion Build That Wall 61.11% Catherine An Die Freude 61.11% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 55.56% Fighting is Magic Rainbow Dash Stage Theme 50.00% Final Fantasy XIV Quicksand 50.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Gapra Whitewood 44.44% Star Wars: The Old Republic Do the Holos Show Up on the Bill? 44.44% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Louvre Museum Invasion [Naofumi Hataya] 44.44% Steins;Gate Believe Me 38.89% Trails from Zero Ignis 38.89% Warriors Orochi 3 Ryu Hayabusa Theme 38.89% Maldita Castilla Luzfarel 33.33% Sound Shapes Thermogenica 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Flash Back 90’s [kors k as disconation] 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Over Drive 27.78% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! I Am So Determined You Have No Idea 27.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Weird Woods 27.78% Patapon 3 Ho Hoi Yahha Theme 27.78% Mass Effect 3 EDI 27.78% Plants vs Zombies Mini Games 27.78% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grand Doomer 16.67% Mario Kart 7 Wuhu Loop I’m honestly very amused by the fact that my nostalgic brony trash qualified for the playoffs. In fact, the previous Fighting Is Magic song, Twilight Sparkle’s Theme, also received 10 votes. However, as that group had a whopping 25 voters it is unlikely to qualify. When reached for comment about the situation, Twilight had this to say: [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 7: Dream Land 36.36% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Overworld 36.36% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grasslands All the Way 36.36% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Norwell Wall 36.36% Portal 2 Bots Build Bots 36.36% Metal Torrent Bateleur Theme 36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Follow Fi 36.36% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Rooftop on a Sunny Day 36.36% Little Inferno Reporting From The Weather Balloon 36.36% Silent Hill: Book of Memories Now We’re Free 36.36% Double Dragon Neon Glad I Am 36.36% Trails of Azure Pomtto! -Counterstrike of Flower-Viewing Dumpling- 36.36% Double Dragon Neon Dared to Dream 36.36% Aion: The Promised Lands Odd-Ball Bounce 36.36% Nayuta no Kiseki Creha 36.36% Epic Battle Fantasy 3 Journey To The East 36.36% Bleed Hall Of Heroes 36.36% Legasista Shaman Dance: Tripudium Bruji 36.36% Fate/Extra Down to Dawn [Private Room] 36.36% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Fangora 36.00% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Ballad of the Space Babies 36.00% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Echoes of the Roman Ruins 35.00% The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki The Way of the Tree Spirt (Road of the Echo) 33.33% Sound Shapes Thermogenica 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Flash Back 90’s [kors k as disconation] 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Over Drive 30.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly 30.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Atlantis of the Sands 30.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Colony of Lava 30.00% Daymare Town 3 Mood VI 30.00% Persona 4 Arena Princess Amagi 27.78% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! I Am So Determined You Have No Idea 27.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Weird Woods 27.78% Patapon 3 Ho Hoi Yahha Theme 27.78% Mass Effect 3 EDI 27.78% Plants vs Zombies Mini Games 27.78% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grand Doomer 25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. King Dedede 25.00% Mega Man 10 Stage Select 20.00% Legasista bgm_26 20.00% Final Fantasy XIV The Rider’s Boon 20.00% Sonic Generations Skill Shop 16.67% Mario Kart 7 Wuhu Loop 15.00% DJ Hero Fight! Smash! Win! vs Intergalactic – Street Sweeper Social Club vs Beastie Boys 15.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Peaceful Hour 15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Farore’s Silent Realm 10.00% A Boy and His Blob Moon Forest Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday August 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

