The Day Thread is Full of Sexy People

It’s August 21st! As luck would have it, August 21 marks the birthdays of people known for bringing the sex appeal.

Wilt Chamberlain wasn’t just good at basketball. He was seemingly unconcerned with his reputation as a womanizer, hitting on basically every one he came across, with no intention to cement a relationship with marriage or children. Using some creative math, he estimated that he’d slept with upwards of 20,000 women. During his prime, he was unapologetic about his penchant for sleeping around, but towards the end of his life, he was quoted as saying, “With all of you men out there who think that having a thousand different ladies is pretty cool, I have learned in my life I’ve found out that having one woman a thousand different times is much more satisfying.”

From the moment she appeared in Porky’s, Kim Cattrall has been cast for her sex appeal as much as her acting talent, memorably lighting up the screen as the titular object of affection in Mannequin and later as the sexually-liberated Samantha on Sex and the City. TV Guide has ranked her among the sexiest stars of all time, and even dated former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Though anyone who appears in adult films is called a “porn star”, Jeff Stryker truly earned the title. Known primarily for gay porn, once he conquered that world, he branched out into bisexual and heterosexual porn as well, becoming one of the biggest-selling stars in both arenas. He was primarily active from the late ’80s until the early ’00s. A dildo modeled on his equipment has been academically studied, and John Waters has referred to him as “The Cary Grant of porno”.

August 21st just can’t seem to stop turning out the sexpots. And hey, it’s also the birthday of resident Avocado poster Colonel Mustard. What a coincidence!

