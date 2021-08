This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

We’re starting our small run around the world to talk about more regional types of animals! Today, we’re focusing on Africa as we want to know what your favorite animal from this region is, and definitely be sure to share some pictures if you can!

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite fictional animal from here?

