The Green Badge of the Friday Politics Thread

Knock yourselves out people.

This week in RoRo: We went on a long weekend vacation last weekend, and our room had a little deck overlooking a cornhole game, and RoRo started doing Play-By-Play really loudly. “OOOH, the Daddy missed!” “Oh no, the Mommy threw too hard!” (all adults are either Daddys or Mommys right now). Some players were charmed, others not so much.

The following people should no longer be mentioned/retweeted – Candace Owens, Ben Garrison and his relatives, Jacob Wohl (yeah, that’s right, I’m putting him on my list, unless he’s arrested).

Do not wish harm on others, if you want a badge, yo, I’ll give you one.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...