Friday New Music 8/20

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s some new music out today! There’s a new album by The Joy Formidable that I’m excited to listen to. They’ve made a few songs I’m always excited to hear and are a hell of a live band, so hoping for some more good. There’s a new Angel Olsen EP of 80s covers, a lot of them we’ve already heard. Probably not for me but there’s two new metal albums from Deafheaven and Wolves in the Throne Room.

Of course, happy Lorde day to all who celebrate. Her third album is out today and I imagine I’m gonna have a ton of thoughts.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what’s good, what’s not good, what you’re excited for, and anything else new music. Enjoy!:

— Adrian + Meredith – Bad For Business

— AJ Lee and Blue Summit – I’ll Come Back

— Alisa Tully – Holy Isle EP

— All Good Things – A Hope In Hell

— Anderson East – Maybe We Never Die

— Andrew Belle – Nightshade

— Angel Olsen – Aisles EP (Digital Release)

— Apollo Chamber Players – With Malice Toward None

— bad turner – self-care EP

— Badge Epoch – Scroll

— Bambies – Summer Soon

— Becky Hill – Only Honest On The Weekend

— Ben Bostick – Grown Up Love

— Between the Buried and Me – Colors II

— Black Light Animals – Playboys of the Western World

— Blasphemous Creation – Forsaken Dynasty

— Bnny – Everything

— Caravan – Who Do You Think We Are? (Box Set)

— Cemetary Echoes – Come Share my Shroud

— Charles Mingus – The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady (Vinyl Reissue)

— Charles Mingus – Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chris Acker – Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise

— Chris J Norwood – I Am Not Cool

— Chynna – drug opera

— Cinema Cinema – CCXMDII

— Club Las Vegas – These Crappy Years (Reissue)

— Connie Smith – The Cry of the Heart

— Daemonicus – Eschaton

— Daneshevskaya – Bury Your Horses EP

— Danielle Cormier – Réflexion EP

— Darrin Bradbury – Artvertisement

— David Duchovny – Gestureland

— Dawes – Nothing Is Wrong (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— The Dead Deads – Tell Your Girls It’s Alright

— Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

— Debbie Gibson – The Body Remembers

— Deep Water – Golden Soul EP

— Divine Horsemen – Hot Rise Of An Ice Cream Phoenix

— Eleanor Kerrigan – Lady Like

— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – Ceremony

— Ester Poly – Wet

— Fleece – Stunning and Atrocious

— The Furious Seasons – Home All Day, Home All Night

— G. Brenner – Brushfire

— GA-20 – GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!

— George Lynch – Seamless

— girlpuppy – Swan EP

— GLOOP – Crayon Sun

— Grace Gaustad – BLKBX: WHT R U HDING?

— Hans Zimmer & James Netwon Howard – The Dark Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— In The Pines – Interlude

— James McMurtry – The Horses and the Hounds

— Jany Green – Lost in Love EP

— Jeremiah Cymerman – Citadels & Sanctuaries

— Joe Troop (of Che Apalache) – Borrowed Time

— John Coltrane – Another Side of John Coltrane

— Johnny Yukon – Flight Plan 001

— The Joy Formidable – Into the Blue

— Justus Proffit – Speedstar

— Kam-Bu – Black on Black EP

— Karen Jonas – Summer Songs EP

— Khartoum – Vultures EP

— KK Priest (feat. members of Judas Priest) – Sermons of the Sinner

— The Knife – Deep Cuts (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Knife – Tomorrow, In A Year (Vinyl Reissue)

— Komrads – The Wolf

— Kool & the Gang – Perfect Union

— Kunzite (feat. Mike Stroud of Ratatat) – Visuals

— L.A. Exes – Get Some

— Lamb of God – Sacrament (15th Anniversary)

— LESOTHO – Summer Wars

— Lil Lotus – Errør Boy (Digital Release)

— Lindsay Jarman – The Gallery

— Lola Young – After Midnight EP

— Lorde – Solar Power

— Lorkin O’Reilly – Marriage Material

— Lung – Come Clean Right Now

— Mae Powell – Both Ways Brighter

— Maggie Rose – Have A Seat

— Mano Le Tough – At The Moment

— Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

— Martin Gore (of Depeche Mode) – The Third Chimpanzee Remixed

— Marvin Brooks – I’ll Be Fine

— Mia Doi Todd – Ten Views of Music Life

— The Mighty Warkings – Revolution

— Mildreda – I Was Never Really There

— Molly Burman – Fool Me With Flattery EP

— Morly – ‘Til I Start Speaking

— Mos Generator – The Mos Generator (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

— Nathan Salsburg – Psalms

— Necronautical – Slain in the Spirit

— Niko Rubio – Wish You Were Here EP

— Occurence – I Have So Much Love To Give

— Oceanhoarse – Dead Reckoning

— One With the Riverbed – Absence

— Orla Gartland – Woman On The Internet

— quickly, quickly – The Long and Short of It

— Rick Hyde – Plates 2

— Rod Wave – SoulFly (Deluxe)

— Roselyn – Alive at Zero

— Sam Williams – Glasshouse Children

— Settle Your Scores – Retrofit

— Shannon & The Clams – Year Of The Spider

— Shining Bird – Deadlands

— Shire T (of Maribou State) – Kingdoms In Colour

— Shotgun Sawyer – Thunderchief (Anniversary Edition)

— Sierra Ferrell – Long Time Coming

— Sodom – Bombenhagel EP

— SonReal – i can’t make this up EP

— Spacette – You Don’t Have To Rise To Shine

— Steel Rhino – Steel Rhino

— Strange Bones – England Screams

— Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood and Juanita

— Sun of the Suns – TIT

— Switchfoot – Interrobang

— Telethon – Swim Out Past The Breakers

— Trippie Redd – Trip At Knight

— Tropical Fuck Storm – Deep States

— Tyler Shaw – Tyler Shaw

— Various Artists – The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Flag Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Girl From The North Country – Original Broadway Cast Recording

— Various Artists – Goodfellas (Music From the Motion Picture) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – PAURA (A Collection Of Italian Horror)

— Villagers – Fever Dreams

— Vistas – What Were You Hoping To Find?

— Vivien Goldman – Next Is Now

— Warkings – Revolution

— Warp Trio – Warp Trio’s Pandemic Disco Fantasy

— Wanda Jackson – Encore

— Westside Gunn – Sincerely Adolf

— Witchcryer – When Their Gods Come For You

— Wolves in the Throne Room – Primordial Arcana

— ZAHN – ZAHN

— Zelma Stone – The Best EP

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...