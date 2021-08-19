RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Episode 10 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

This week, the previously eliminated queens participate in RuPaul’s Secret RuDemption Lip-Sync Smackdown, for a chance to return to the competition. Who will win and re-enter the race? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

