Ogden Nash Night Thread

Frederic Ogden Nash was born on August 19, 1902. In a 1958 interview, he stated: “I think in terms of rhyme, and have since I was six years old.” Nash was a famous writer of humorous poetry, such as the classic:

Candy Is Dandy But liquor Is quicker. -“Reflections On Ice-Breaking”

Weird fact: Nash died at age 68 from eating improperly-prepared coleslaw. The coleslaw transmitted a lactobacillus infection which aggravated Nash’s Crohn’s Disease. I knew there was a reason I didn’t like coleslaw!

