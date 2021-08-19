Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: The fall season is going to be starting up in just about a month; what’s on your September radar?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19TH, 2021:

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent? Season Premiere (A&E)

Breaking Bland Series Premiere (HGTV)

Coroner Season Premiere (The CW)

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is (HBO Max)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Series Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2021:

Annette (Amazon)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount+)Reminiscence (HBO Max)

Sweet Girl (Netflix)

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)

Truth Be Told Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21ST, 2021:

Love In The Afternoon (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22ND, 2021:

Alice Cooper: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Chapelwaite Series Premiere (Epix)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Whitesnake: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

Working In Progress Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUGUST 23RD, 2021:

Curb Appeal Xtreme Series Premiere (HGTV)

Generation Growth (Discovery+)

The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24TH, 2021:

Supergirl Summer Premiere (The CW)

Welcome To Plathville Season Premiere (TLC)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25TH, 2021:

American Horror Story: Double Trouble Season Ten Premiere (FX)

Archer Season Twelve Premiere (FXX)

CMT Giants: Charlie Pride (CMT)

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix)

