It Came From the 80s Volume 5 Night Thread

Good evening everyone! Here is another darkwave/horror synth mix to listen to in the comfort of your own home. The art in the video is from the 80s horror classic Evilspeak featuring Clint Howard!

Feel free to drop a favorite playlist of yours in the comment section below. I’m sure I’m not the only one looking for new music to listen to while working or relaxing.

Something To Discuss – Tell us your favorite movie featuring technology gone haywire.

Bonus Discussion Prompt – Tell us your favorite movie or T.V. show featuring Clint Howard.

