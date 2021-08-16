Music

Albums By The Year: 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year (or, occasionally decade). We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era. As we now firmly out of the 12″ LP era, the first four years of the fifties are being dealt with here in a single post. The series will continue with a final Album By The Decade post for the 1950s and Album by the Century to conclude the series. Thanks to everyone who has followed the series especially the few die-hards who have stuck it out for the dawn of the LP era.

My personal list is alphabetical Asterisks (*) indicate post publication edits or additions.

1953

Paul Bley: Introducing Paul Bley with Charlie Mngus, Art Blakey

Miles Davis: Blue Period

Miles Davis: Volume 1

Miles Davis: Volume 2

Kenny Drew Trio: New Faces, New Sounds

Duke Ellington: The Duke Plays Ellington (a. k. a. Piano Reflections)

Elmo Hope: New Faces, New Sounds

The Quintet (Gillespie, Mingus, Parker, Powell, Roach): Jazz at Massey Hall

1952

Miles Davis: Young Man With a Horn

Duke Ellington: Ellington Uptown

Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker: Bird and Diz

Bud Powell: The Amazing Bud Powell

Horace Silver: New Faces New Sounds

1951

Louis Armstrong: Satchmo at Pasadena

Miles Davis: The New Sounds

Duke Ellington: Masterpieces by Ellington

Thelonious Monk: Genius of Modern Music

Various Artists: Porgy and Bess

1950

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn: Piano Duets (a.k.a. Good Times)

Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Sings Gershwin

Benny Goodman: The Famous 1938 Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert

