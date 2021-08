This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Today, we want to talk all things bugs and arachnids and the like! Honestly, this day just gives me the shives throughout and wasn’t an easy one to put together. If you’re far more comfortable with bugs than us, hit us up with your familiarity and what you like best!

Bonus Prompt: Which one just gives you the willies?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...