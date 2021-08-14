Svengoolie Discussion Thread 8/14/2021: House On Haunted Hill (1959)

Sorry, no Chris Kattan tonight. From the MeTV website…

“Frederick Loren has invited five strangers to a party of a lifetime. He is offering each of them $10,000 if they can stay the night in a house. But the house is no ordinary house. This house has reputation for murder. Frederick offers them each a gun for protection. They will all arrived in a hearse and will either leave in it $10,000 richer or leave in it dead!”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. A ton of options this week on JustWatch, and multiple copies on YouTube.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs! (And no promises, but the episode will probably be posted in its entirety here.)

Enjoy the movie!

