Gary Larson Night Thread

What is this, some kind of Comic Strip Club?! Nay, ’tis a Night Thread dedicated to cartoonist Gary Larson. Born on August 14, 1950, Gary drew The Far Side for newspaper syndication. It ran from Jan. 1, 1980 – Jan. 1, 1995. In 2020, Larson started posting new comic strips occasionally on thefarside.com.

The all-time best Far Side comic, according to me.

Fun facts: Gary Larson has a species of louse (Strigiphilus garylarsoni) named after him. He appeared as himself in a 2010 episode of The Simpsons (“Once Upon a Time in Springfield”).

Now post your favorite The Far Side comic or whatever else you would like.

