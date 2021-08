This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Today, we want to talk fish! I grew up raising a lot of fish, mostly cardinals, neons, and swordtails, and my father spent his youth doing the same and always had a lot of tanks and hundreds of magazines going back to his childhood. So we want to know what your favorite fish is, have you raised fish, and anything fishy to share!

Bonus Prompt: Best non-Jaws movie shark/creature?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...