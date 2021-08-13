Friday New Music 8/13

It’s Friday the thirteenth oooh. Here’s some new music! There’s a new EP from Meet Me @ The Altar who I don’t know well, but, they have a lot of buzz from bands I like so I’ll be checking this out. Plus a new album from a band with one of my all time favorite names A Great Big Pile of Leaves. Also a new Jade Bird album.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound, let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:
— A Certain Ratio – ACR:EPR EP
— A Great Big Pile of Leaves – Pono
— ÆNIGMATUM – Deconsecrate
— Afterlife – Part of Me
— Alchemy of Flesh – Ageless Abomination
— alexalone – ALEXALONEWORLD
— Aretha Franklin – Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Beatchild – Unselfish Desires
— Beige Banquet – Beige Banquet EP
— Bendigo Fletcher – Fits of Laughter
— Ben Platt – Reverie
— Beyondsonny – Solstice EP
— bikini – Motor Function EP
— blackbear – misery lake EP
— Blacktop Mojo – Blacktop Mojo
— Bloxx – Pop Culture EP
— body / negative – Fragments Remixed
— Bohemyst – Čerň A Smrt
— Boldy James and The Alchemist – Bo Jackson
— Brandee Younger – Somewhere Different
— Brijean – Feelings Remixes EP
— Brogan Bentley – Diapason Rex
— Caskets – Lost Souls
— Charles Arizona – WYW
— Charles Spearin (of Broken Social Scene) – My City of Starlings
— Chorusing – Half Mirror
— The Cold Stares – Heavy Shoes
— Consumption – Recursive Definitions of Suppuration
— Corrine Bailey Rae – Corrine Bailey Rae (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cruzados – She’s Automatic
— Dan + Shay – Good Things
— Daniel Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel
— d’Eon – Rhododendron
— Danielle Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel
— Destruction – Live Attack
— Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson – Refuge
— Dreamers – Atlas EP
— (Eli)zabeth Owens – Knock Knock
— Elroy – Elroy
— Explorer Tapes – Explorer Tapes
— F. Scott and the Nighthawks – Hold Onto Your Heart
— Fearancy – Dæmonium
— Feed Me – Feed Me
— Ghost Woman – Lost Echo’s EP
— Grace Vonderkuhn – Pleasure Pain
— Grace Womack – Yellow Cowboy Hat EP
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 2—Carousel 2-14-68
— GRIDFAILURE / S.C.R.A.M. – GRIDFAILURE / S.C.R.A.M. EP
— Hein Cooper – Turbulent Heart EP
— Hellbomber – Noise Worship Propaganda EP
— Imperial Slaughter – …Vile Slobs
— Infex – Burning in Exile
— Jackie Hayes – There’s Always Going to Be Something EP
— Jade Bird – Different Kinds of Light
— Jamart – Jamart
— Jeremy Garrett – Wanderer’s Compass
— Joan Armatrading – Consequences (Physical Release)
— Joey Cape (of Lagwagon) – A Good Year to Forget
— Joseph Taylor Sutkowski – Of Wisdom & Folly
— Josienne Clarke – A Small Unknowable Thing
— Joy Orbinson – still slipping vol. 1
— Jungle – Loving In Stereo
— Junior Mesa – Cirque Du Freak EP
— JWestern – Midnight Thoughts EP
— Kalie Shorr – I Got Here By Accident EP
— Kass Rose Gold – Joy Ride EP
— Katz – Only You EP
— K Camp – FLOAT
— The Killers – Pressure Machine
— Lee Dewyze – Ghost Stories
— Luke Hemmings – When Facing The Things We Turn Away From
— M.A.G.S. – Say Things That Matter
— Matthew Whitaker – Connections
— Media Jeweler – The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive
— Meet Me @ The Altar – Model Citizen EP
— McClenney – On a Virgo Mind
— Monty Bevins – Time To Bide
— Mountain Movers – World What World
— Nick Garbett & Mike Majkowski – The Glider
— Nina Simone – Little Girl Blue (Reissue)
— OhGeesy – Geezy World
— Oscar Lang – Chew The Scenery
— Pachyman – The Return of Pachyman
— Paragon Cause – Autopilot
— Pi Jacobs – Live From Memphis
— Pole – Tanzboden EP
— PRISM Quartet featuring Ravi Coltrane, Joe Lovano, and Chris Potter – Volume 2
— Provoker – Body Jumper
— Quicksand – Distant Populations (Digital Release)
— Rainbow Kitten Surprise – RKS! Live From Athens Georgia
— Raven Bush – Fall Into Noise
— Rebel Priest – Lost in Tokyo EP
— Roy Montgomery – Rhymes of Chance
— The Rumberts – Escapism
— Sally Decker – In The Tender Dream
— Samia – Scout EP (Physical Release)
— Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85
— Sheryl Crow – Live from the Ryman & More
— Sleepwalker – Monument From The Void
— Snow Ellet – Suburban Indie Rock Star
— Sophist – Metabolic Chasm......
— Sorrows – Love Too Late… the real album
— Spirit Breaker – Cura Nata
— Starita – The Wake Up Call EP
— Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is
— Stuck – Content That Makes You Feel Good EP
— Sungaze – This Dream
— Supreme Love – We Are All Together EP
— Susanna and David Wallumrød – Live
— Swerve – Ruin Your Day
— Ted Jasper – Do Something EP
— ToiToiToi – Vagnaten
— The Transonics – Tides EP
— Trash Boat – Don’t You Feel Amazing?
— Travis – 12 Memories (Vinyl Reissue)
— Typhoid Rosie – Queen Of Swords
— The Ugly Kings – Strange, Strange Times
— Unreqvited – Beautiful Ghosts
— Victory Kid – Discernation
— Viktor Timofeev – Palace of Peace & Reconciliation
— Violette – In her beauty lies my death and life EP
— Watchhouse (FKA Mandolin Orange) – Watchhouse
— Weathers – Pillows and Therapy
— Wednesday – Twin Plagues
— Who? What? When? Why? & Werewolves? – Hard Feelings
— Wild Americans – One-Dimensional Man
— Willie Nile – The Day the Earth Stood Still
— Wing Vilma – Spirit Practice
— Without God – Siberian Tunes: The Green Light EP