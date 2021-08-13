Friday New Music 8/13

It’s Friday the thirteenth oooh. Here’s some new music! There’s a new EP from Meet Me @ The Altar who I don’t know well, but, they have a lot of buzz from bands I like so I’ll be checking this out. Plus a new album from a band with one of my all time favorite names A Great Big Pile of Leaves. Also a new Jade Bird album.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound, let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:

— A Certain Ratio – ACR:EPR EP

— A Great Big Pile of Leaves – Pono

— ÆNIGMATUM – Deconsecrate

— Afterlife – Part of Me

— Alchemy of Flesh – Ageless Abomination

— alexalone – ALEXALONEWORLD

— Aretha Franklin – Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Beatchild – Unselfish Desires

— Beige Banquet – Beige Banquet EP

— Bendigo Fletcher – Fits of Laughter

— Ben Platt – Reverie

— Beyondsonny – Solstice EP

— bikini – Motor Function EP

— blackbear – misery lake EP

— Blacktop Mojo – Blacktop Mojo

— Bloxx – Pop Culture EP

— body / negative – Fragments Remixed

— Bohemyst – Čerň A Smrt

— Boldy James and The Alchemist – Bo Jackson

— Brandee Younger – Somewhere Different

— Brijean – Feelings Remixes EP

— Brogan Bentley – Diapason Rex

— Caskets – Lost Souls

— Charles Arizona – WYW

— Charles Spearin (of Broken Social Scene) – My City of Starlings

— Chorusing – Half Mirror

— The Cold Stares – Heavy Shoes

— Consumption – Recursive Definitions of Suppuration

— Corrine Bailey Rae – Corrine Bailey Rae (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cruzados – She’s Automatic

— Dan + Shay – Good Things

— Daniel Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel

— d’Eon – Rhododendron

— Danielle Eva Schwob – Out of the Tunnel

— Destruction – Live Attack

— Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson – Refuge

— Dreamers – Atlas EP

— (Eli)zabeth Owens – Knock Knock

— Elroy – Elroy

— Explorer Tapes – Explorer Tapes

— F. Scott and the Nighthawks – Hold Onto Your Heart

— Fearancy – Dæmonium

— Feed Me – Feed Me

— Ghost Woman – Lost Echo’s EP

— Grace Vonderkuhn – Pleasure Pain

— Grace Womack – Yellow Cowboy Hat EP

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 2—Carousel 2-14-68

— GRIDFAILURE / S.C.R.A.M. – GRIDFAILURE / S.C.R.A.M. EP

— Hein Cooper – Turbulent Heart EP

— Hellbomber – Noise Worship Propaganda EP

— Imperial Slaughter – …Vile Slobs

— Infex – Burning in Exile

— Jackie Hayes – There’s Always Going to Be Something EP

— Jade Bird – Different Kinds of Light

— Jamart – Jamart

— Jeremy Garrett – Wanderer’s Compass

— Joan Armatrading – Consequences (Physical Release)

— Joey Cape (of Lagwagon) – A Good Year to Forget

— Joseph Taylor Sutkowski – Of Wisdom & Folly

— Josienne Clarke – A Small Unknowable Thing

— Joy Orbinson – still slipping vol. 1

— Jungle – Loving In Stereo

— Junior Mesa – Cirque Du Freak EP

— JWestern – Midnight Thoughts EP

— Kalie Shorr – I Got Here By Accident EP

— Kass Rose Gold – Joy Ride EP

— Katz – Only You EP

— K Camp – FLOAT

— The Killers – Pressure Machine

— Lee Dewyze – Ghost Stories

— Luke Hemmings – When Facing The Things We Turn Away From

— M.A.G.S. – Say Things That Matter

— Matthew Whitaker – Connections

— Media Jeweler – The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive

— Meet Me @ The Altar – Model Citizen EP

— McClenney – On a Virgo Mind

— Monty Bevins – Time To Bide

— Mountain Movers – World What World

— Nick Garbett & Mike Majkowski – The Glider

— Nina Simone – Little Girl Blue (Reissue)

— OhGeesy – Geezy World

— Oscar Lang – Chew The Scenery

— Pachyman – The Return of Pachyman

— Paragon Cause – Autopilot

— Pi Jacobs – Live From Memphis

— Pole – Tanzboden EP

— PRISM Quartet featuring Ravi Coltrane, Joe Lovano, and Chris Potter – Volume 2

— Provoker – Body Jumper

— Quicksand – Distant Populations (Digital Release)

— Rainbow Kitten Surprise – RKS! Live From Athens Georgia

— Raven Bush – Fall Into Noise

— Rebel Priest – Lost in Tokyo EP

— Roy Montgomery – Rhymes of Chance

— The Rumberts – Escapism

— Sally Decker – In The Tender Dream

— Samia – Scout EP (Physical Release)

— Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85

— Sheryl Crow – Live from the Ryman & More

— Sleepwalker – Monument From The Void

— Snow Ellet – Suburban Indie Rock Star

— Sophist – Metabolic Chasm​.​.​.​.​.​.

— Sorrows – Love Too Late… the real album

— Spirit Breaker – Cura Nata

— Starita – The Wake Up Call EP

— Still Woozy – If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is

— Stuck – Content That Makes You Feel Good EP

— Sungaze – This Dream

— Supreme Love – We Are All Together EP

— Susanna and David Wallumrød – Live

— Swerve – Ruin Your Day

— Ted Jasper – Do Something EP

— ToiToiToi – Vagnaten

— The Transonics – Tides EP

— Trash Boat – Don’t You Feel Amazing?

— Travis – 12 Memories (Vinyl Reissue)

— Typhoid Rosie – Queen Of Swords

— The Ugly Kings – Strange, Strange Times

— Unreqvited – Beautiful Ghosts

— Victory Kid – Discernation

— Viktor Timofeev – Palace of Peace & Reconciliation

— Violette – In her beauty lies my death and life EP

— Watchhouse (FKA Mandolin Orange) – Watchhouse

— Weathers – Pillows and Therapy

— Wednesday – Twin Plagues

— Who? What? When? Why? & Werewolves? – Hard Feelings

— Wild Americans – One-Dimensional Man

— Willie Nile – The Day the Earth Stood Still

— Wing Vilma – Spirit Practice

— Without God – Siberian Tunes: The Green Light EP

