Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With Brooklyn 99 ending this season, what show do you enjoy that you think has reached its limit and should also end?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12TH, 2021:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Eight Premiere (NBC)

Forbrydelsen Series Premiere (Topic)

Homeroom (Hulu)

Monster Hunter: Legends Of The Guild (Netflix)

Schmigadoon Season Finale (Apple TV+)

Slasher: Flesh & Blood Season Four Premiere (Shudder)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Premiere (Paramount+)

The Hunt For A Killer Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Titans Season Three Premiere (HBO Max)

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco Series Premiere (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13TH, 2021:

Beckett (Netflix)

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix)

Coda (Apple TV+)

Descendants: The Royal Wedding (Disney)

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Series Premiere (Disney)

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time (Amazon)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season Five: South Pacific (Netflix)

Gone For Good Series Premiere (Netflix)

Masters Of Illusion Season Premiere (The CW)

Modern Love Season Two Premiere (Amazon)

Point Of View: A Designer’s Profile Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Spin (Disney)

The Kingdom Series Premiere (Netflix)

Valeria Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH, 2021:

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15TH, 2021:

Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley (Discovery+)

Chesapeake Shores Season Premiere (Hallmark)

Genesis: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

Heels Series Premiere (Starz)

Inside The Factory Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America (A&E)

Pink Floyd: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

MONDAY, AUGUST 16TH, 2021:

Bachelor In Paradise Season Premiere (ABC)

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash Of The Cones (Food)

Smartest Kids In The World (Discovery+)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2021:

Go Go Cory Carson! Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season Premiere (TLC)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18TH, 2021:

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central)

Diary Of A Future President Season Premiere (Disney+)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+)

I Survived A Serial Killer Series Premiere (A&E)

Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu)

