The Peter Cushing Memorial Day Thread of August 11th

On this day in 1994, the great English actor Peter Cushing (b. 1913) gave his final bow. Most well-known as Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars, Cushing had a long career on stage, television, and film (his favorite medium). In particular, Cushing was associated with Hammer Film Production’s horror films of the 1950s-70s, where he portrayed Dr. Frankenstein, van Helsing, and many more (I’ve been binging them lately, hence the header).

A consummate professional, Cushing treated every role like it was Hamlet, and subsequently elevated even the silliest of material. Co-stars have remembered him as a very personable and charming man, as well.

Cushing joking with Carrie Fisher after a botched line reading.

Have fun, y’all.

