30 Day Animal Challenge Day 11: What’s Your Majestic Animal

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Today, we want to talk majestic. There are a good number of animals that through the view of mankind we think of as majestic. Our views are certainly colored in some ways – every animal probably thinks that they’re majestic – but when viewed through our lens there are those that truly stand out. Which one does it for you? And is there a visual that backs it up?

Bonus Prompt: You know where we have to go here – the least majestic?

