Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Lena Raine (she/her), a musician

In the news

HRC Launches Probe of Alphonso David’s Work for Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Canada’s Conversion Therapy Ban Could Soon Be Dead. Here’s What’s Standing in Its Way

A Major Financial Disaster Is Looming for LGBTQ+ People

Project of the day is Dark Waters, directed by Todd Haynes

