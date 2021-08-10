Triviacados: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?
Quiz Type: Forced Order
Quiz Note:
- Hey Sporclers, happy playing. For a definition of when Y is a vowel, see the below link for the definition accepted by Sporcle:
https://www.sporcle.com/blog/2016/11/when-is-y-a-vowel/
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.