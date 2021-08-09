Fox orders second season of HouseBroken

Honey and the gang are continuing with more thearpy sessions. Fox has announced today at that they have renewed HouseBroken for a 13-episode second season. Fans of the show have been anticipating a season 2 when the network gave a season 1 finale date of August 30, ending after 11 episodes, meaning that two of their season 1-produced episodes will air in season 2.

The Fox network has always heldover episodes to future seasons for their animated programming, and the show continues to perform decently on the network averaging a 0.3 demo over the span of the first season. It is also a top performer on digital platforms such as Hulu and FOXNOW.

This is no surprise, as the Fox network is pushing hard into primetime animation on the network. All of the network’s new animated series on the new incarnation of the Animation Domination block have been renewed for season 2, showing the network’s commitment to animated shows. Duncanville and The Great North also have been picked up for season 3.

Now, don’t expect a season 3 of HouseBroken to come so easily, as the network gave Bless the Harts an early renewal back in 2019 but refused to order more episodes the following year. HouseBroken is going to have to prove that it can remain a stable player against the cost to make the show.

HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. However, Dana Honor had exited Kapital last week, wanting to spend more time with her family. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment. Are you excited for season 2 of HouseBroken?

I’m expecting it to air next summer, along with season 3 of Duncanville and a new series Krapopolis; but given the deadline of May 2022 for summer animation, it could be delayed to a later time.

What are your thoughts on the season 2 pickup of HouseBroken?

