Radio.garden is a Dutch website that hosts live feeds of thousands of radio stations around the world. I’m listening to the Galapagos! Now Tahiti! Now talk radio in Taiwan! Now hip-hop in Iran! Now gospel in Uganda! Now… an O’Reilly Auto Parts commercial in Bulgaria? I guess the ads are still targeted. Oh well, “Waterloo Sunset” is playing in Greenland.

