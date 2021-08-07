The Double Indemnity Day Thread (August 7, 2021)

On the They Shoot Pictures Don’t They 1000 Greatest Films list, Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity ranks at 155. That’s not bad, but it would certainly rank higher on mine personally, as it’s not only the perfect Film Noir, it’s as precise as a watch and a rare film which is a marked improvement on its source material (That’s not to say James M. Cain’s novel published in 1943, the year before the film was released, isn’t also great; the screen version simply removes some of the convulsions that twist the tale a little too far, in my opinion). This is a movie I wish I could introduce someone to; just sit down on the couch on a raining Sunday afternoon and enjoy a wholesome story of cold-blooded murder. It won our coveted Best Noir title way back in 2018!

