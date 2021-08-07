Svengoolie Discussion Thread 8/7/2021: Black Friday

I hope no one wants a movie about shopping after Thanksgiving, because instead we get another Karloff-Lugosi picture! From the MeTV website…

“A college professor turns into a rabid killer after a mad scientist attempts to save his life with a brain transplant.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. And, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos, and maybe adding “1940” to filter out the Hindi movie of the same name.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs! And because I can, here’s last week’s Sven Song.

Enjoy the movie!

