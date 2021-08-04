The Book Nook Gets Personal (8/4)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I’ve been thinking a lot on what to write my first Book Nook about. While Grouptherapy did a great job, I wouldn’t simply want to copy her approach. I’d like to use the Book Nook headers to explore a variety of topics, because the world of books is just so massive that it feels like a waste to leave unexplored.

And as I started thinking of topics left unexplored, I thought back as far as I could, to the earliest of my reading days. And then I realized I hardly remember any of it.

Okay, that is not entirely true. I remembered some of the book titles that I read at age 5-8 and was able to Google some of them. They’re typical children’s fare written by some quite famous Dutch authors: short books with plenty of lovely illustrations, explaining what it means to learn to swim, going on vacation, or discussing Sinterklaas. The covers make me feel nostalgic, enough to make me feel slightly upset with the revised covers which are done by a different illustrator (which is going to be a topic for a different Book Nook, no doubt). And I remember my mother reading these to me. But I don’t remember the stories, even after reading a synopsis.

And that makes me feel slightly wistful. Because, well, that’s why we read books, right? We want these stories to stay with us.

Which brings me to this week’s discussion topic: What are some of your earliest reading-related memories? Anything you can recall, or realize you can’t quite remember either? I’d love to hear your memories.

I too would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

