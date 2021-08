This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

As we look at the wide world of animals, we want to delve into a few interesting areas that you might not have thought of. Such as today, where we want to know your favorite animal in a video game that was well-utilized and added to the game!

Bonus Prompt: Which companion proved to be the most worthless or frustrating?

