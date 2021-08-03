WW159: The Werewolves of Monkey Island – Day Six

That night, as the crew slept uneasily over the sounds of jungle animals and distant drums, Ser Davos found he could not sleep. Strolling along a cliffside near the beach, he began to wonder if this whole Monkey Island(TM) sojourn had been a complete waste of time. “All I wanted was to be a pirate,” he muttered to himself, looking at the ocean far below underneath the light of a thousand stars.

“Careful what ye ask for,” chimed in a voice behind him. Turning, he saw a skeleton pirate brandishing two pistols; Davos couldn’t be sure, but he could have sworn the skeleton was wearing a cheap Halloween mask of LeChuck.

“That’s it, you scoundrel!” yelled Davos. “I’ve had enough of this!” He drew his sword with a flourish and watched it go sailing right out of his hands, over the cliff below. Curse that flim-flam artist DuCrocque for selling him Grips-A-Lot Hilt Oil(TM)!

The skeleton advanced menacingly, and as Davos backed away he felt the ground give way beneath his feet. “Wait a minute!” pleaded Davos, ripping off his mask. “I’m not supposed to die! I’m Guybrush Threepwood, a mighty pirate, and the hero—*OOF*“

He was interrupted by Larry the Cucumber hitting him square in the midsection and grabbing him, carrying him aloft on the vine that Larry had swung in from. Guybrush was astonished to see the face underneath the mask Larry ripped off. “Oh, Guybrush,” said Elaine. “You and your heroic flights of fancy. When will you learn to let real pirates handle the hard stuff? Now,” she said, as they arced over the ocean, “HOLD ON!”

And she let go of the vine, plummeting them both down to the vast expanse of darkness below.

“Good enough for me,” muttered the skeleton pirate, congratulating themselves on a job well done. “I’m sure I’ll never see them again. Heh. ‘See.’ ‘Cause they fell in the ocean, and… aw, never mind. Good riddance.”

SER DAVOS SEAWORTH (Lamb Dance) has been killed. They were GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (Town Lover).

THE PIRATES THAT DON’T DO ANYTHING (sic) have been killed. They were ELAINE MARLEY (Town Lover).

“Yes,” came a voice from behind the skeleton. “Good—” the lemon plunged a spear into the skeleton’s ribcage and used it to pitchfork them over and off the side of the cliff. “—-riddance. Get off our island, please and thank you.”

THE PIRATE WHO LIKES SUNSETS BUT IS SLIGHTLY LESS FOND OF KITTENS THAN PREVIOUSLY ASSESSED (jake) has been killed. They were SOMEHOW, STILL, ALSO THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker).

—————–

After many hours of trudging through the hot, humid jungles and harsh, rocky terrain the Head of the Navigator leads you to a secret path around the far side of the island. After another day of journeying, the path leads you to wet, marshy terrain covered by a fog bank.

Nervously, you let the Head guide you through the fog, until you emerge into a clearing, where dozens of hand carved idols stand planted in the ground. You have the inescapable feeling you are being watched, and not just by the enormous sculpture of a monkey head planted in the middle of the bespoke ritual site.

“Welp, this is it,” says the Head.

“This is what?” asks Kitty Witless.

“The Secret!” the Head replies. “The legendary Secret of Monkey Island(TM)!”

There is a moment of silence, a silence borne of equal parts awe, disappointment, and a sudden desire to fling the Head across the island.

“What’s the matter?” asks the Head.

“Oh, er, nothing,” says Scurvy. “We just kind of thought there would be more…”

“Gold,” says Sam.

“Jewels,” says Tetra.

“Aye,” says Cobb.

“Ah,” says the Head. “Well, I don’t know about any of that, but if it IS here, it’s inside.” He looks pointedly at the monkey mouth entrance with his myriad eyeballs. “I’ll uh, just wait outside here, and wait for the Monkey Island Cannibals(TM) to come pick me up, along with your bones.”

You’ve come too far to NOT see what lies inside, so you summon your remaining strength and march up the monkey’s tongue, down into the dark depths inside.

You are greeted by a blast of hot air, and the deeper you go into the tunnels beneath the head the warmer it gets. Ultimately, you find yourself in a maze of pathways surrounded by rivers of lava, with corpses and bones strewn everywhere and hideous, indescribable… things… scurrying in and out of nooks and holes in the cave walls.

It does not take long to become irretrievably lost, and a spectral voice sounding unmistakably like a certain legendary ghost pirate reverberates through the caverns: “Yarr! Ye might have found the Secret of Monkey Island(TM), but ye’ll never live to tell of it!” The drumbeats of approaching… someones echo ominously.

In that moment, you cannot help but think that, in retrospect, perhaps you should have just taken Mom’s advice and been a flooring inspector after all.

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ (5) – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a QT. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a QT. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”).

STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Melee Island™ to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.

Wolves Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. STILL THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. As a Night Action, The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themselves unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. STILL, SOMEHOW, ALSO THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. SKELETON CREW (1) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

Serial Killer Wins the game if all other players have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). LEMONHEAD, THE INDIGENOUS VEGETARIAN CANNIBAL (1) – Serial Killer. Cholesterol issues have turned Lemonhead from a bloodthirsty cannibal to a juicethirsty vegetarian. Nonetheless, they’re determined to prevent anyone from discovering the Secret of Monkey Island ™. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten!

[collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > fishing > ALL TEH KILLZ. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Players sic – The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything (Town Lover) Nate – Peter Pan (Vanilla Town) April – Theodore the Octopus (Vanilla Town) MacCrocodile – Antoine DuCrocque (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker) Lamb Dance – Sir Davos Seaworth (Town Lover) Goat – Capt. Horatio McCallister, The Frying Dutchman, prop. (Vanilla Town) Indy – The Cart Boy (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker) emm – Kitty Witless hoho – Hoho Yo Ho. Possum Pirate (Town Fisherman) Lindsay – Pebbles the Parrot (Wolf Roleblocker) raven – Cobb the Pirate (Ask Her About LOOM!) jake – The Pirate Who Likes Sunsets but Is Slightly Less Fond of Kittens Than Previously Assessed (Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker) Side Character – Miguel & Tulio (Vanilla Town) Louie – Dwead Piwate Angela (Town Investigator) Warrior – Monkey Pirate (Pirate Monkey?) (Vanilla Town) Lovely Bones – Murray the Demonic Skull Flubba – Sam Arrow Andiddy – Scurvy Dicentra – A Library Book (Town Jailer) Hayes – Tetra Backups: Junkrat [collapse]

Twilight is at 5PM PST (8pm EST) on Wednesday, August 4.

