I have a lot of excrement hitting the fan of late, personal and professional. So here are some links to get things started:

First up, a thread on how oligarchs abuse the US Justice system

The Russian oligarch at the center of the recent efforts to target investigative journalists in the UK, Roman Abramovich, has helped launch what may be the most expensive libel case in British history.



But there's far more at stake than just legal fees.https://t.co/tXlDhe4DiO pic.twitter.com/mT80IeeYVK — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) August 2, 2021

Next up, Amazon v. NLRB:

BREAKING: An federal officer has recommended a new union election at Amazon in Bessemer, AL. The e-commerce giant is accused of illegal interference in the mail-in election. pic.twitter.com/q9qQFEXzdG — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) August 2, 2021

Finally, if I have a typo after I post this, I’ll be really embarrassed, but “Loud Dobbs” made me giggle.

OK, you know the drill: be kind, share a giggle if you find one, and don’t forget to put away your clean dishes.

